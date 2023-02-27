Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 292,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 324,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a report on Monday, January 16th.
Small Pharma Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.13.
About Small Pharma
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Recommended Stories
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.