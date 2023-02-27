Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 292,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 324,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a report on Monday, January 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.13.

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

