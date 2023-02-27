Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Shares Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,392 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNAB. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,872,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $4,127,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Trading Up 0.4 %

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. 3,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,391. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.