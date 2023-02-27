Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0075

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $157.52 million and $312.90 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00043109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022922 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00220617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,365.91 or 1.00041783 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00701112 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

