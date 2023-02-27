SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
SP Plus Stock Performance
Shares of SP stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $694.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus
SP Plus Company Profile
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
