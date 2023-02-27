SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $694.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

SP Plus Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

