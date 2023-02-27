Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Buys 58 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell bought 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £124.70 ($150.17).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, January 24th, Paula Bell acquired 56 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £125.44 ($151.06).

On Wednesday, December 28th, Paula Bell bought 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($150.29).

Spirent Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:SPT traded down GBX 0.67 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 214.53 ($2.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 245.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.90. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.80 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($3.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,655.38, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

(Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.