Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 3.6%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.70. 1,081,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,556,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 86.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

