Stargate Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $144.74 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00004642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $144.74 million and approximately $69.57 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

