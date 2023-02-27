Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 59,053 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $12,036,772.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,438,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paylocity Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.56. 580,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,365. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.84.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.