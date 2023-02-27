Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Krispy Kreme Call Options (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 11,312 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 467% compared to the typical volume of 1,994 call options.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,348 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth $30,789,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,320,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 170.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 745,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.98. 772,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,029. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is presently -140.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DNUT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CL King upped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

