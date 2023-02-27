StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

