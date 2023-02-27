StockNews.com Downgrades Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) to Sell

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.46. 3,565,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,671. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

