StockNews.com Downgrades Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) to Sell

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Alliant Energy Price Performance
Shares of LNT stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.46. 3,565,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,671. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.