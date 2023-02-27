StockNews.com Downgrades LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Buy

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

LKQ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,383. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 417.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 148.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

