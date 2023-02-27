StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32.
