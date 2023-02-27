StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Further Reading

