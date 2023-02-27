StockNews.com Lowers Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Middlesex Water Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of MSEX stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 107,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,571. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $202,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at $310,417.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

