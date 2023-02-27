StockNews.com Lowers Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEXGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Middlesex Water Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of MSEX stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 107,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,571. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $202,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at $310,417.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

