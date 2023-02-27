StockNews.com Lowers Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.57.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 3.40. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

