StockNews.com Upgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $714.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Further Reading

