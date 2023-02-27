StockNews.com Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $803.19.

REGN stock opened at $756.99 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $800.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $736.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $715.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,555 shares of company stock worth $20,640,437 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

