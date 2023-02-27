Substratum 24-Hour Volume Tops $49.07 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $183,033.16 and approximately $49.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 57.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036096 USD and is down -25.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $146.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

