Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance
INN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $7.95. 586,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.86 million, a P/E ratio of -39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.01.
Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 100.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.