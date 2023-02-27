Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

INN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $7.95. 586,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.86 million, a P/E ratio of -39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 100.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.