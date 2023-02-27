Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Cap of $138.13 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Syscoin has a market cap of $138.13 million and $1.58 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,453.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00575335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00177104 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00044651 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.