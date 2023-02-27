T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.88.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,881 shares of company stock worth $2,918,035. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.94. The company has a market capitalization of $176.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $116.91 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

