Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNDM. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.79. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

