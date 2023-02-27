Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.71) price target on the stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

TKO stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.63) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £386.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,760.00 and a beta of 2.08. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 182 ($2.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.58.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

