TD Securities Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$67.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$64.93.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 84,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,860. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.37. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$41.12 and a 52-week high of C$61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

