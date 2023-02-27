TD Securities Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$71.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.88.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$52.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$32.68 and a one year high of C$62.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.