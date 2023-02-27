Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Given New $5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America cut Tellurian from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.60.

Tellurian Price Performance

TELL opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $879.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

In related news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,077,252.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,925,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,680,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,985,210 shares of company stock valued at $16,817,119. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tellurian by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

