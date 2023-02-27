TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Holdings Cut by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,961,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 158,470 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.43% of TELUS worth $119,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth $5,066,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 783,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,857,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.9% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 368,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,897. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

