Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.79.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.09. 65,576,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,224,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,112,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,893,752 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

