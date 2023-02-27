The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

DXYN stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.43.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.