The Graph (GRT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $73.62 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $73.62 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,594,239,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,822,404,040 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

