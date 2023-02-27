The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target Cut to $24.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Stock Down 1.8 %

HCKT opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $589.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.