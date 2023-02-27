The Mosaic Company (MOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 16th

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Mosaic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 48.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

