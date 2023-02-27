The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,029 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $77.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

