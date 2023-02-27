The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$100.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.42 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

TD opened at C$91.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$105.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$15.56 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9127061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.