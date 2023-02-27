ThetaDrop (TDROP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.94 Million

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $48.94 million and $58,095.02 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00425819 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000101 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.65 or 0.28782557 BTC.

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

