Thomas L. Carter, Jr. Buys 30,000 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 1.9 %

Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $15.72. 575,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,196. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

BSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

