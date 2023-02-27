Threshold Price Reaches $0.0391 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 10% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $391.35 million and $21.93 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00042216 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00218537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,498.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,504,101,444.376874 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03884469 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $19,586,190.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.