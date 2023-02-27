Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0388

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $388.20 million and $23.21 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00042156 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00219437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,250.93 or 1.00034844 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002736 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,504,101,444.376874 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03884469 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $19,586,190.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

