Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NYSE TMP traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $75.21. 21,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

