Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Tompkins Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE TMP traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $75.21. 21,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.65.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
