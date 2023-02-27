Topaz Energy (TPZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

TSE TPZ opened at C$19.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.71. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.96 and a 52 week high of C$24.80.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.44.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

