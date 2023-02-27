Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of TTC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 515,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,364. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Toro has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Toro by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

