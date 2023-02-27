Traders Buy High Volume of Advance Auto Parts Put Options (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 8,252 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 242% compared to the average daily volume of 2,410 put options.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.33. 427,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,324. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $137.93 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. American Trust lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

