Traders Buy Large Volume of Global X Uranium ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,111 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 158% compared to the typical volume of 6,623 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,501,000 after purchasing an additional 566,678 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,180,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 745,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

