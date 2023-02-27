Traders Buy Large Volume of Global X Uranium ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,111 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 158% compared to the typical volume of 6,623 call options.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,501,000 after purchasing an additional 566,678 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,180,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000.
Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 745,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
