TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 37,827 Shares

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $2,785,958.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,621,642.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $77.96. 920,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

