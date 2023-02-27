TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells $751,300.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $751,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,300,991.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 0.8 %

TransMedics Group stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 920,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $79.74.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

