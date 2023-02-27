True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.10

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

True Drinks Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 10.90.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

