TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on TrueCar to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TrueCar from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
TrueCar Stock Performance
Shares of TRUE stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
