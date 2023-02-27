TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on TrueCar to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TrueCar from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

TrueCar Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 434.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 42,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

