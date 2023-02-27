Truist Financial Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $162.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $171.06 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $193.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average of $145.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Stories

