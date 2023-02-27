TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $591.00 million-$607.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.27 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

TTEC Stock Down 0.0 %

TTEC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 92,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,062. TTEC has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $88.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

About TTEC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

